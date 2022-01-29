Watch: what was going on in Sunderland and across the world in 1997

Do you remember what you were doing in 1997?

By Graham Murray
Saturday, 29th January 2022, 8:00 am

For some of us it feels like yesterday – for others, it’s more like prehistory.

Those of us who were there need only be reminded of the pop hits: Hanson’s MMMBop, Gina G’s Ooh Aah … Just a Little Bit, and D’You Know What I Mean? by Oasis.

Takes you back more effectively than a Tardis, doesn’t it!

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Everything from Dawson's Creek to Dewhirsts - see what brings back the most evocative memories for you

We’ve gathered a selection of archive pictures from Sunderland and the world at large. It’s a real snapshot of a time.

Sunderland