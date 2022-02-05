Watch: what was going on in Sunderland and across the world in 1986

Hit the rewind button on your VHS, it's time to go back to 1986.

By Graham Murray
Saturday, 5th February 2022, 11:00 am

Some of us will remember it well – others will have only seen it in Stranger Things.

It was the year Halley’s Comet last came around – something that won’t happen again until 2062.

Just as much of a once-in-a-lifetime event was the opening of Sunderland’s Nissan plant, by Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

It was the year Sunderland's Nissan plant officially opened - but what else was going on in Sunderland and around the world?

We’ve gathered a selection of archive pictures from Sunderland and the world at large. It’s a real snapshot of a time.

