Watch: the year Sunderland became a city - what was going on here and across the world in 1992

Of course you don’t – so we won’t even mention how many decades ago 1992 was.

If you were around at the time, you may remember the day Sunderland became a city.

It was a year soundtracked by some dance bangers – Jump by Kriss Kross, Rhythm is a Dancer by Snap!, and Something Good by Utah Saints.

A quick-fire look at life in Sunderland and around the world 30 years ago.