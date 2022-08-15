Historic scenes in Sunderland in 1945.
Historic scenes in Sunderland in 1945.

VJ Day: How Sunderland celebrated the end of the Second World War 77 years ago today

It was a year of reflection and celebration for Sunderland in 1945 and the people turned out on to the streets to mark VJ Day.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 15th August 2022, 4:38 pm

It was 77 years ago today that the Second World War came to an end and thousands of people gathered outside the Town Hall to officially hear the news.

A Sunderland Echo photographer was there to capture it all on film and here are 8 reminders of a remarkable day.

1. A speech to remember

An emotional moment as Mayor Coun. John Young addresses the people of Sunderland from the balcony of the Town Hall at 11 o'clock on August 15, 1945.

Photo: se

Photo Sales

2. Relief at the news

Gathering in the streets of Sunderland.

Photo: SE

Photo Sales

3. So much excitement

Amazing scenes as people left their homes to celebrate in their thousands.

Photo: se

Photo Sales

4. Enormous crowds

Vast numbers of people gathered in Sunderland to hear the news that war was officially over.

Photo: SE

Photo Sales
SunderlandSunderland EchoTown Hall
Next Page
Page 1 of 3