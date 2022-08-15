It was 77 years ago today that the Second World War came to an end and thousands of people gathered outside the Town Hall to officially hear the news.
A Sunderland Echo photographer was there to capture it all on film and here are 8 reminders of a remarkable day.
1. A speech to remember
An emotional moment as Mayor Coun. John Young addresses the people of Sunderland from the balcony of the Town Hall at 11 o'clock on August 15, 1945.
2. Relief at the news
Gathering in the streets of Sunderland.
3. So much excitement
Amazing scenes as people left their homes to celebrate in their thousands.
4. Enormous crowds
Vast numbers of people gathered in Sunderland to hear the news that war was officially over.
