To boulder-ly go back in time ... 11 climbing scenes from Sunderland and County Durham

Whether you were climbing at Farringdon School or tackling a climbing wall in Roker, the Sunderland Echo was there to capture the moment on camera.
Some of you were having a go at the new climbing wall at Sunderland High School, or the sideways wall at Shiney Row, and we have got the photos to prove it.
So get ready to tackle a trip down memory lane.
1. Back to 2004
A sponsored climb at Herrington Burn YMCA to climb the equivalent height of Ben Nevis in aid of the Guide Dogs for the Blind. Did you take part 17 years ago?
Photo: se
2. Trying the climb in Farringdon
The Household Cavalry came to Farringdon School in 2008 and a climbing wall was one of the attractions. Did you have a go?
Photo: se
3. Tackling the wall in Shiney Row
Shiney Community Action Team revealed a climbing wall at Shiney Row Primary School in 2005 and here are local youngsters trying it out.
Photo: KB
4. A charity effort from these Hetton youngsters
Youngsters from Hetton completed a sponsored climb at the Sunderland Wall for the Grace House Hospice Appeal in 2005.
Photo: TC