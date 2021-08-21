You had fun on the climbing wall and we loved capturing the moment for our archives. See if you can spot a climber you know.
You had fun on the climbing wall and we loved capturing the moment for our archives. See if you can spot a climber you know.

To boulder-ly go back in time ... 11 climbing scenes from Sunderland and County Durham

On the scale of it, there’s some great reminders of the past in these rock climbing photos.

By Chris Cordner
Saturday, 21st August 2021, 6:00 am

Whether you were climbing at Farringdon School or tackling a climbing wall in Roker, the Sunderland Echo was there to capture the moment on camera.

Some of you were having a go at the new climbing wall at Sunderland High School, or the sideways wall at Shiney Row, and we have got the photos to prove it.

So get ready to tackle a trip down memory lane.

1. Back to 2004

A sponsored climb at Herrington Burn YMCA to climb the equivalent height of Ben Nevis in aid of the Guide Dogs for the Blind. Did you take part 17 years ago?

Photo: se

Photo Sales

2. Trying the climb in Farringdon

The Household Cavalry came to Farringdon School in 2008 and a climbing wall was one of the attractions. Did you have a go?

Photo: se

Photo Sales

3. Tackling the wall in Shiney Row

Shiney Community Action Team revealed a climbing wall at Shiney Row Primary School in 2005 and here are local youngsters trying it out.

Photo: KB

Photo Sales

4. A charity effort from these Hetton youngsters

Youngsters from Hetton completed a sponsored climb at the Sunderland Wall for the Grace House Hospice Appeal in 2005.

Photo: TC

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3