The throwback songs making your summer playlist - according to Wearside Echoes readers in Sunderland

Listen up! We’ve got your summer soundtrack sorted.
Debra Fox
By Debra Fox
Published 27th Jul 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

With the sun shining and barbecue season in full flow, we asked Wearside Echoes readers on our retro Facebook group to recommend the song that brings back the best summer memories. And what a mix we’ve got; from letting the sun in with the Fab Four, to Young Hearts Running Free.

Here are your nominations for the ultimate retro summer playlist. Click here to join Wearside Echoes and share your own memories.

Albatross – Fleetwood Mac

Club Tropicana – Wham!

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart – Elton John and Kiki Dee

Good Vibrations – The Beach Boys

Wearside Echoes members have been choosing the favourite songs from their summer memories. See if your favourites made the playlist!

Here Comes The Sun – The Beatles

I Got You Babe – Sonny & Cher

Mr. Tambourine Man – Bob Dylan

San Francisco – Scott McKenzie

Seasons in the Sun – Terry Jacks

Walking on Sunshine – Katrina And The Waves

We’re All Going On a Summer Holiday – Cliff Richard

Young Hearts Run Free – Candi Staton

