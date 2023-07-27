The throwback songs making your summer playlist - according to Wearside Echoes readers in Sunderland
With the sun shining and barbecue season in full flow, we asked Wearside Echoes readers on our retro Facebook group to recommend the song that brings back the best summer memories. And what a mix we’ve got; from letting the sun in with the Fab Four, to Young Hearts Running Free.
Here are your nominations for the ultimate retro summer playlist. Click here to join Wearside Echoes and share your own memories.
Albatross – Fleetwood Mac
Club Tropicana – Wham!
Don’t Go Breaking My Heart – Elton John and Kiki Dee
Good Vibrations – The Beach Boys
Here Comes The Sun – The Beatles
I Got You Babe – Sonny & Cher
Mr. Tambourine Man – Bob Dylan
San Francisco – Scott McKenzie
Seasons in the Sun – Terry Jacks
Walking on Sunshine – Katrina And The Waves
We’re All Going On a Summer Holiday – Cliff Richard
Young Hearts Run Free – Candi Staton