The old baths, a Black Cats star and painting a bridge - it's all a reminder of Wearside in 1991

The answer is 1991 and they were all scenes which were captured on camera in the Wearside area by a Sunderland Echo photographer.

We have all these and more in a collection of photos which we hope will bring back lots of memories.

Are you on camera inside Jacky White’s market or in the bar at Crowtree Leisure Centre? Are you pictured performing as Scrooge at the Sunderland Empire or taking a swimming lesson?

Take a look.

1. A spruce-up for a Wearside landmark Sunderland's most prominent landmark was getting a lick of paint in this scene at Weasrmouth Bridge in 1991.

2. Making a splash at Crowtree These children looked like they were loving their swimming lesson at Crowtree Leisure Centre in April 1991. Who do you recognise in this photo?

3. Humbug! It's 1991 Bryan Johnson was playing Scrooge at Sunderland Empire in November 1991. Does this bring back happy memories?

4. The old and the new in the High Street The ornate facade of the old High Street swimming baths were dwarfed by the steel framework of the new Inland Revenue office in Sunderland in this scene from February 1991.