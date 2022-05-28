The hotel with a royal connection - and it was unveiled in Silver Jubilee year

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And less than 30 years later, it would have royal connections of its own thanks to two of its famous visitors.

The Crossways Hotel replaced the old Half Way House at Thornley in 1977 and offered a first-class hotel facilities after a £200,000 investment.

It’s grand arrival took place in the Queen’s Silver Jubilee year and many of you will remember Her Majesty’s visits to Hartlepool and other parts of the North East.

The Crossways Hotel in Thornley.

But how many of you remember visits to the Crossways?

The hotel was a Christmas treat to visit. In 1996, as in many years, there was plenty to keep the customer occupied.

Entertainment lined up for the festive period that year including Gofy's Road Show, and the Flying Emperors.

In 1983, the hotel had an over-25s 50-50 disco or you could enjoy a supper and dinner dance with dancing to the Crossways Trio. Who enjoyed a night in the Crossways or perhaps you were a member of the Trio?

Inside the hotel as it prepared to host a royal visitor in 2003.

Back in 2017, the Hartlepool Mail asked people for their memories of the Crossways and the story reached more than 12,000 people.

It seems William made the most of his time in East Durham, impressing staff with his impeccable table manners and even proving a dab hand at the karaoke. Apparently, he belted out the 70s disco classic YMCA.

Three years later, Prince Harry made the same trip and also starred on the karaoke.

The restaurant in 2007.

Yet it was not just royal memories which you all had of the Crossways. Christmas dinners were a hugely popular treat.

The hotel was later demolished and made way for housing development.

What are your memories of the Crossways? Tell us more by emailing [email protected]

Inside the hotel in 2003.

Another reminder of the popular venue in 2003.