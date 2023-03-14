It was 20 years ago this month that Prince Harry belted out a tune at the Crossways Hotel in Thornley.

He did it three years after his brother Prince William did the same.

The Crossways Hotel opened in 1977 and replaced the old Half Way House at Thornley, offering first-class hotel facilities after a £200,000 investment.

Memories of the day Prince Harry stayed at the Crossways Hotel.

In April 2000, William and 40 of his fellow students from Eton School spent three nights at the venue as part of an annual geography field trip.

Belting out a rendition of YMCA

It seems William made the most of his time in East Durham, impressing staff with his impeccable table manners and even proving a dab hand at the karaoke. Apparently, he belted out the 70s disco classic YMCA.

Crossways Hotel staff in 2003, the year Prince Harry stayed there.

Three years later, and 20 years ago this month, Prince Harry made the same trip and also starred on the karaoke.

But what did he sing and were you there when he sang?

Fond memories of the 50-50 disco

The Crossways is remembered fondly by many people.

Crossways Hotel in 2003. Prince Harry sang songs on the karaoke that year.

In 1983, the hotel had an over-25s 50-50 disco or you could enjoy a supper and dinner dance with dancing to the Crossways Trio.

In 1996, the hotel had live entertainment including Gofy's Road Show, and the Flying Emperors.

The Crossways was eventually demolished and made way for a housing development, having hosted everything from discos to weddings.

Which hotel from the past do you remember fondly? Tell us more by emailing [email protected]

The Crossways Hotel which hosted two princes within 3 years.