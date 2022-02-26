It came on the scene around 30 years ago in Victoria’s.

In fact, it was a complete refurbishment of the Victoria Buildings for which the foundation stone was first laid in 1887.

Our reporter described the change, in 1990, as having "transformed it into a completely new leisure environment".

Strutts in 1990. Remember it?

It came complete with a new state-of-the-art sound and light system and a video wall, which was thought to be the best in the region at the time.

It had 25 monitors supported by a further 19 with computer controlled functions.

All this was spread over two floors and our reporter said it would "leave your senses so shocked you will want to stay all night".

Strutts was noticeable for its grey, black and red design, a centralised dance area and a DJ who played all the latest tunes as well as favourites on request.

Pictured at Strutts in 1990.

It was a great new addition to the scene, but what else was happening in Sunderland in 1990?

Let’s take a further look.

You could enjoy country and western nights at St Peter’s Wharf cellar bar with Les and Lorraine, or have a go at the Sunday afternoon pool and domino handicaps at The Hycroft.

The Dagmar had its own domino handicap with £50 added and Sunday night was disco and cabaret night featuring Ritzy Lady.

Strutts in the former Victoria's Pub in Sunderland. Was it your favourite?

Over at Cheers Club in High Street, there was live entertainment for a £1 admission charge.

And at Steels Social Club, the live acts came thick and fast including Bob Gray and the Express Duo, The Pictures, Dynamite Daze and The Tom Wolfe Duo.

Alfie Jay, Project and The Whole Caboodle were all on at the Red House Workmen’s Club, and what about having a go at the latest craze. Japanese karaoke had arrived at Idols in High Street West.

The Puffin Billy Motel - at Ocean Park in Whitburn Road, Seaburn - was encouraging people to dig out their old gear and enjoy the sounds of the ’50s and ’60s. Did you get along?

Strutts pictured in June 1990.

