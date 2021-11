In the meantime, here are 10 cool photos to get you in the spirit of the traditional event which attracts thousands of people to the seafront.

Were you dressed as a Roman gladiator, Smurf or a postbox when you did the dip in years gone by?

St George and his dragon have done it. So have people dressed as sherbert dips.

See if you can spot someone you know in this retro dip tribute.

1. Posting a memory from 2014 These Boxing Day dippers turned up as postboxes for the event 7 years ago. Photo: Picture by David Allan Photo Sales

2. So sweet from 2012 Were you pictured dressed as a sherbert dip for the 2012 event? Photo: Picture by Peter Berry Photo Sales

3. Brrr-illiant in 1985 Braving the cold at the 1985 dip. Are you pictured? Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

4. Heading for the waves a decade ago Smurftastic in 2011. Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady Photo Sales