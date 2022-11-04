News you can trust since 1873
The 10 landmarks in and around Sunderland which most make you glad to be home after a trip away

Which landmark from the past or present most says ‘I’m back on Wearside’ to you?

By Chris Cordner
38 minutes ago

It’s the question that we put to 7,500 followers of the Sunderland Echo’s special nostalgia page on Facebook called Wearside Echoes.

After all, it’s always a comfort to see a familiar sight when you return home after a trip away. But which sight tops the lot?

Some of the answers may surprise you and one in particular was a runaway winner.

Have a look at the favourites as chosen by you – with the winner at the end.

1. Welcome home

They all mean something special to Wearside, especially when you return after spending time away from the area.

2. Retro in Ryhope

The Ryhope pit pony, seen here in 2009, means home for Sheila Walker and others agreed with her.

3. Cleadon Hills

Snowfall on the Cleadon Hills last year. Dale Addison loves this view when he is heading back to Sunderland from the North. "If I'm coming back from the South it's Hendon Docks and the South pier in the distance," he said.

4. Stadium of Light

The Stadium of Light in 1997. It's a favourite view with Anita Armstrong.

