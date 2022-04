The answer is they were all scenes which were photographed at nurseries across Sunderland and County Durham in years gone by.

Echo photographers have captured all of these wonderful scenes at places such as Little Learners, Buttercups, Springboard and Millfield Nurseries.

From the Mill Hill Nursery to New World and Oxclose to Seaham Harbour, we have memories galore to enjoy.

So let’s start our trip back to these ‘aww bless’ moments from the past.

1. Grease is the word Well-a, well-a, well-a tell us more about this Grease themed prom at the Springboard Nursery in 2007. Photo: TY Photo Sales

2. Lovely times at Little Learners Nursery Dressed up for World Book Day at the Little Learners Nursery in 2008. Photo: CA Photo Sales

3. Top times with teddies A Teddy Bear's picnic at Millfield Nursery in Bell Street in 2003. Photo: TC Photo Sales

4. Happy times in Mill Hill A 2005 photo at the Mill Hill Nursery. Is there someone you know in the photo? Photo: TB Photo Sales