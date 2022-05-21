Take a bite size look back at these 8 tasty Wearside scenes - because National Biscuit Day is on the way!

Whether you love a jammie dodger, chocolate digestive or a ginger nut, May 29 is the day for you.
And to get you in the spirit of the occasion, here are 8 tasty Sunderland and East Durham scenes from the past.
Take a look and experience a flavour of times gone by.
1. Ready to try the Empire Biscuits
Year 5 pupils Chloe Adamson from Hasting Hill Academy, Luke McCartney from Bexhill Academy and Tia Kelly from Town End Academy were all imagining the time of the First World War in this scene from 2013.
Photo: Picture by Peter Berry
2. Memories from 1973
Grange House was the setting in 1973 when 38 people got to watch a royal wedding on colour TV at the invitation of the Sunderland Old People's Council. Apart from being able to watch television - which was lent to the Old People's Council for the day by a local television company - the viewers were supplied with with coffee and biscuits and a lunch.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. Snacks and a cuppa at St Anthony's
St Anthony's schoolgirls provided tea and biscuits for the staff in aid of Comic Relief in 1993.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. A slice of Silksworth's past
Taken in the canteen at Silksworth pit in 1939. As the men leave the baths, most of them call in the canteen where they can buy tea and biscuits for a penny, milk and biscuits for 2d, buns 1/2d, and pies 2d.
Photo: SE