There aren’t many buildings still standing in the North East which can lay claim to being 1350-years-old, but 2023 marks the anniversary of work beginning on St Peter’s Church in 673 AD – with the original west wall and lower section of the tower still standing tall today.

Not many buildings in western Europe survive from the 7th century, and very few from Anglo-Saxon Northumbria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Part of Monkwearmouth’s abbey, St Peter’s was founded by Sunderland’s patron saint Benedict Biscop, who also later founded the sister site, St Paul’s in Jarrow, in 685.

St Peter's is gearing up for its 1350th anniversary

Built on land granted by King Ecgfrith of Northumbria, it’s a world-renowned site and was a major seat of learning. Its global importance to Christianity was established by the Venerable Bede, who entered the monastery soon after it was built.

The monastery at St Peter’s is thought to have had the first coloured glass windows in England, an astonishing wonder at that time, fragments of which still exist today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the years, the original sections of the building have been added to, including the Chapter House, now Bede’s Bakehouse cafe, which was opened in 1973 by the Duke of Edinburgh to mark the 1300th anniversary.

Over the years, it’s survived the Dark Ages, Viking Invasions, two World Wars and an arson attack in the 1980s – and it’s still going strong as a justifiable source of pride in the city.

St. Peter's Church, Roker, Sunderland.

Now, there will be a series of celebrations to mark the milestone anniversary, including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

:: May 25 at 6pm – Opening celebration Eucharist with performance from Fulwell Juniors

:: May 28 at 11am – Parish service

:: May 27 – July 3 – Flower festival

St Peters Church, Roker, Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

:: July 22 – Pensioners free of charge garden party with afternoon tea

:: August – date TBC – Songs of Praise with The Salvation Army

:: September – date TBC – Sunderland Rock Choir

:: September 30 – Monkwearmouth Lecture with Professor of Medieval Manuscript Studies, Michelle Brown

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anne Kemp Church Warden and Rev'd Tim May at St. Peter's Church, Roker, Sunderland.

Assistant curate Revd Tim May said it’s remarkable that, despite St Peter’s receiving many visitors from as far afield as America and Australia, there are many Wearsiders who haven’t visited the hugely-important site.

"It always amazes me that people don’t know they have something as important as this on their doorstep. It’s incredible that it’s been a site of continual worship since its opening in 674,” he said.

Anne Kemp, church warden and Bede Bakehouse manager, said: “People say ‘do I not get tired of coming here every day’, but when I walk up and see the church, I never do. It’s a place we can all be proud of.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evelyn Nicholson, member of the church council, said the building has seen many changes over the years.

"The west wall and the tower are the original parts of the building and it’s been added to over the years, including additions in the 13th and 14th century and a major reworking in 1870.

"A major incident was the arson attack in the 1980s in which a lot was lost, including the organ, but the community really rallied round at the time, raising three quarters of a million pounds to help with repairs.”

St. Peter's Church, Roker, Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

:: St Peter’s hosts services every Wednesday and Sunday at 11am as well as Celtic prayer on Wednesday evenings. Bede’s Bakehouse is open Monday to Fridays from 10.30am to 2pm.

Bede's Bakehouse cafe

St. Peter's Church, Roker, Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St. Peter's Church, Roker, Sunderland.