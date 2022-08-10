In honour of International Beer Day earlier this month, we invited the Sunderland Echo readers to tell us which Wearside pub they visited for their first pint – and, if they could remember, what they ordered at the bar.

And the question unearthed some classic pictures from our archives as punters raised a virtual glass to their favourite watering holes.

See if you can spot one of your regular haunts in our picture round-up and don’t forget to add your own to the post on our Facebook page here.

1. The Bay Hotel John Naugher - who ordered a Guinness - and Lisa Dixon (cider and blackcurrant) were among those remembering The Bay Hotel. Photo: Peter Berry

2. The Blandford Steven Evans and Billy Potts gave a shout out to The Blandford. Was it a regular spot for you? Photo: Sunderland Echo

3. Chaplins Darren Waterhouse said: "Chaplins ... still my favourite pub!" Photo: David Allan

4. Howard Arms Harry Chalmers remembers visiting the Howard Arms for a pint of Scotch. Was that your first tipple, too? Photo: Google Maps