Readers have been raising a glass to the pubs they remember visiting for their first-ever pints. What was yours?
Readers have been raising a glass to the pubs they remember visiting for their first-ever pints. What was yours?

Sunderland pub memories: The Sunderland bars, clubs and pubs thirsty punters visited for their first-ever pints

Say cheers to the memories as we take a trip back in time to remember your first trips to the pub.

By Debra Fox
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 11:58 am

In honour of International Beer Day earlier this month, we invited the Sunderland Echo readers to tell us which Wearside pub they visited for their first pint – and, if they could remember, what they ordered at the bar.

And the question unearthed some classic pictures from our archives as punters raised a virtual glass to their favourite watering holes.

See if you can spot one of your regular haunts in our picture round-up and don’t forget to add your own to the post on our Facebook page here.

1. The Bay Hotel

John Naugher - who ordered a Guinness - and Lisa Dixon (cider and blackcurrant) were among those remembering The Bay Hotel.

Photo: Peter Berry

Photo Sales

2. The Blandford

Steven Evans and Billy Potts gave a shout out to The Blandford. Was it a regular spot for you?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales

3. Chaplins

Darren Waterhouse said: "Chaplins ... still my favourite pub!"

Photo: David Allan

Photo Sales

4. Howard Arms

Harry Chalmers remembers visiting the Howard Arms for a pint of Scotch. Was that your first tipple, too?

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
SunderlandSunderland EchoFacebook
Next Page
Page 1 of 3