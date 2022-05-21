Sunderland fan, 95, who saw the 1937 and 1973 FA Cup homecoming parades appeals for help over mystery tea towel

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 95-year-old watched the Black Cats parade the FA Cup in 1973.

And in 1937, his dad put him on the window ledge of the Londonderry pub so he could watch the Cup come home – and he saw Raich Carter holding it.

Ron even watched Denis Law playing for Huddersfield in a juniors match against Sunderland,

Ron Winter is hoping an Echo reader can solve the mystery of the Sunderland tea towel.

But one piece of Black Cats history has him mystified and you may be able to help.

There’s a tea towel from 1973 in his possession and he has no idea where it came from, or whether it has any significance to it.

The piece of memorabilia has the Sunderland badge on it as well as the words ‘FA Cup winners 1973. Played Wembley 5th May, Sunderland 1 Leeds 0”

Deptford-born Ron said: “It was in a drawer for years with other tea towels and I recently came across it but I dont know where it originally came from.”

The mystery tea towel. Can you tell us more about it?

Ron, now of Durham, has been a Sunderland stalwart for as long as he can remember.

"I have got two daughters and I used to take them and my neighbours sons to Roker Park,” he said.

"And I used to watch the juniors at Hendon police ground. I saw Denis Law make his first appearance for Huddersfield juniors.

"I was born and lived in Deptford and had a season ticket years ago.”

The 1937 FA Cup parade.

The former Bede Grammar student worked in the Civil Service, later joined the Land Commission and ended his working life at National Savings in Durham before retiring in 1986.”

He watched the 73 FA Cup parade from near the Ramside Hall Hotel and even remembers where he was for the 1937 FA Cup homecoming parade.

“I was 11, I think. My dad took me to the Londonderry and put me on the window sill and we watched Raich Carter going past.”

Now Ron is hoping you can solve the tea towel mystery. Who can tell us whether it was a popular item in 1973 or a bit of a rarity?

The coach carrying Sunderland's team after its Wembley triumph in 1937.

The 1973 FA Cup parade.