News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
11 class scenes from Ryhope Infants Academy. but how many do you remember?
11 class scenes from Ryhope Infants Academy. but how many do you remember?

Sunderland Echo retro: Nine archive photos from Ryhope Infant School Academy as we remember Sunderland's school days

Fancy a spot of drama? Or how about a world record bid? And why not add in a group of keen young newshounds?

By Chris Cordner
37 minutes ago
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 12:16pm

We’ve got all that and more in nine photos of Ryhope Infant Academy from the Sunderland Echo archives, as we go back in time to some of your school days.

What a time to put the school in the picture. It has just celebrated an Ofsted report which was so good, it left staff weeping tears of joy.

Let’s celebrate the school’s great news with a look back at some of the other wonderful scenes from Ryhope over the years. See if you can spot any familiar faces in our retro round-up.

Join the conversation about the history of Sunderland and the surrounding area on our Wearside Echoes Facebook group here, and sign up for our free email newsletter online here.

1. Ready to report

Budding journalists, from left Lucy Surtees (reporter) Callum Coates (editor) and Adam Bresnen (photographer) were pictured in 2008. Great work!

Photo: AB

Photo Sales

2. A record bid in 2004

Pupils had a go at breaking the world record for a walking bus attempt 19 years ago. We would love you to tell us more about it, if you were involved.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales

3. Drama in 2008

The school's drama group was in the picture 15 years ago. Recognise anyone?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales

4. All smiles

Kay Cummings was the child care manager at the school's new Childrens Centre 16 years ago and here she is with Abby Forster and Samuel Bosworth.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
SunderlandSunderland EchoOfstedFacebook