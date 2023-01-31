Sunderland Echo retro: Nine archive photos from Ryhope Infant School Academy as we remember Sunderland's school days
Fancy a spot of drama? Or how about a world record bid? And why not add in a group of keen young newshounds?
We’ve got all that and more in nine photos of Ryhope Infant Academy from the Sunderland Echo archives, as we go back in time to some of your school days.
What a time to put the school in the picture. It has just celebrated an Ofsted report which was so good, it left staff weeping tears of joy.
Let’s celebrate the school’s great news with a look back at some of the other wonderful scenes from Ryhope over the years. See if you can spot any familiar faces in our retro round-up.
