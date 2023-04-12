News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland Echo nostalgia: Join the Wearside Echoes community and celebrate Sunderland's heritage in 2023

This year’s Sunderland calendar will have some milestone moments – and we want YOUR memories to shape the 12 months ahead.

Debra Fox
By Debra Fox
Published 26th Jan 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 11:04 BST

Our Wearside Echoes online community is dedicated to memories, photographs and stories from the city’s past. In a year that will see SAFC fans mark 50 years since the 1973 FA Cup victory AND our team celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Echo, we want to put you at the heart of the story.

From school days, working life and nights out to milestone Wearside events, we want to hear from YOU about the moments from Sunderland’s history that mean the most to your family. Watch the video above to find out more and get involved.

Sign up for our FREE Wearside Echoes newsletter on our website here to enjoy retro articles and pictures in your inbox. You can also join the conversation on our Wearside Echoes Facebook group here.

We would love to hear about the memories YOU want to see in Wearside Echoes this year.
We would love to hear about the memories YOU want to see in Wearside Echoes this year.
For even more retro, visit our website and catch up on more memories here.

