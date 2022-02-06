Victorian diver and saver of many lives; Sunderland's Harry Watts.

Early poverty and career

Henry Watts was born – and thereafter known as Harry – on June 15, 1826 in Silver Street in Sunderland’s East End. His parents were William and Elizabeth Watts.

Harry was born the youngest of five children born into severe poverty; compounded when Sunderland was struck by a cholera epidemic in 1831. His mother died when he was seven, his father when he was 13 after years confined to bed with rheumatism.

Harry Watts' plaque at Sunderland Lifeboat Station.

Harry would be virtually illiterate for his entire life. When he did attend school it was without shoes. Aged nine he began work for one shilling and sixpence a week at Sunderland Pottery. When he was 18 his elder brother, William jnr, drowned at sea.

However, some of his other youthful experiences were quite depressing.

William snr had been a sailor and, aged 13 in 1839, Harry followed in his footsteps and became an ordinary seaman, making a voyage to Quebec. Within weeks he had made his first rescue when a fellow apprentice, Richard Nicholson, fell overboard.

His second rescue came soon afterwards, saving his captain, the aptly named Captain Luckley, after his canoe had capsized in a Canadian river.

Harry Watts in later life.

Harry had saved five lives by the time he was 19. In 1847 he rescued six seamen from a sinking vessel in Rotterdam. He was becoming a celebrated figure.

More rescues, more misfortunes

He once rescued a child from the River Thames, in those days used liberally as a sewer. A well-to-do gent told him to call at his house some time to collect a reward.

Harry was loath to accept rewards, but badly needed the money. So, after weeks of illness owing to the effects of what must have been one of his more disgusting rescues, he called in on the gentleman near Gravesend. The door was slammed in his face.

He then returned to work on the River Wear as a shipyard rigger, saving another five people from drowning between 1852 and 1853. Don’t knock 21st century health and safety.

As ever with Harry, there was still time for more tragedy and plenty of it.

Sailors were often excessively superstitious and it is a matter of opinion as to whether the presence of Harry Watts aboard a ship brought good or bad luck. True, he certainly rescued many souls. On the other hand, between 1856 and 1861 he was shipwrecked three times.

There was worse. He had married Rebecca Smith in 1846. Their three children would all die young. Rebecca herself died of consumption in 1856 after wading into the cold sea at Sunderland Harbour.

The only member of the family remaining was a small dog. Even then the hound had to be rescued by Harry after falling overboard off the coast of Great Yarmouth.

Becoming a legend and the mysterious disappearance of his mother-in-law

In 1861 he took up the highly dangerous role of diver with the River Wear Commissioners and would remain in the position until 1896. He also joined Sunderland Lifeboat services and assisted in saving another 120 people.

Until the age of 31, Harry enjoyed a drink. Sometimes a prolific drink. But after his sister feared for his life following a particularly spectacular binge on New Year’s Day 1857 he consequently gave up alcohol and found God, becoming a pillar of the Methodist movement and a Temperance campaigner.

On June 7, 1857 he married Sarah Ann Thompson in St Peters church, Monkwearmouth. They would have six children.

In the 1860s Sarah’s mother Martha popped out to the Ettrick fish market on the south of the River Wear; never to be seen again.

There were two positive aspects to this sad and mysterious disappearance; the latest tragedy in Harry’s life. One was that Martha left Sarah a number of properties. Harry was finally a man of means.

The second was that Martha’s shopping basket was later found; so they had fish for tea after all.

Back at work, Harry’s strength, bravery, swimming abilities and sobriety were helping to make him a legendary diver.

Saving lives became literally all in a day’s work. Aside from his now customary rescues of the drowning, he was also called into action at two of the worst disasters in Britain of the period.

The first was the Tay Bridge disaster near Dundee in 1879 which claimed around 75 lives. Even worse was on his own doorstep; the 1883 Victoria Hall in Sunderland disaster killed 183 children.

There are many other tales of the heroism of Harry Watts and he did receive some commendation in his lifetime.

Recognition and last days

However, medals awarded in the 1860s were stolen in 1878. The people of Sunderland had a collection to pay for replacements. Today they are displayed in the city's Museum.

It seems that in old age Harry was not wealthy, despite his wife’s inheritance. This may have had something to do with her passing in 1884.

In Monkwearmouth Branch Library on October 21, 1909 Harry met the Scottish-American tycoon and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, who would be a billionaire in today’s terms.

The businessman was somewhat star-struck and agreed to give Harry a useful 25 shillings a week for the rest of his life.

Carnegie said: “I have today been introduced to a man who has, I think, the most ideal character of any man living on the face of the earth. Compared with his acts, military glory sinks into nothing. You should never let the memory of this Sunderland man die.”

Harry died in 1913 aged 86. His blue plaque can be seen at Sunderland Lifeboat Station and in 2021 Harry Watts Academy in Redhouse was named after him.

But we can’t help thinking that he ought to be slightly more famous.

::Our thanks to David Simpson

