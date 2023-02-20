From ancient beginnings to its links with author Lewis Carroll, Southwick has a long and colourful history.
And it’s one that’s being honoured and preserved for future generations by the work of the Southwick Village Green Preservation Society. One of their many projects has been to create a blue plaque heritage trail which weaves its way around the community. Here’s where to find them all.
1. Former Council Offices, Southwick Road
It was 30 years after the Southwick Authority had been established in 1863 that the township was able to build new offices. Shipbuilder Robert Thompson donated the land and his wife officially opened the building in 1893. Today, it's occupied by Southwick Neighbourhood Youth Project. Pictured are: Southwick History And Preservation Society's Peter Gibson and SYNP manager Ruth Walker.
Photo: Stu Norton
2. Stoney Lane
Stoney Lane was Southwick's main shopping area. During the 1890s, there were 39 shops, a railway goods station, three public houses and a police station. The thoroughfare was a bustling, crowded shopping area where women hawkers mingled among shoppers, selling earthenware they had expertly balanced on a basket on their heads.
Photo: Stu Norton
3. The Southwick Aeroplane Tragedy, superstore and post office
The plaque at the Southwick Superstore and post office marks a tragedy which scarred the close-knit community when, in 1917, a Royal Flying Corps bi-plane crashed into the Co-op building at the side of the Green, killing five people. The youngest victim was just 11-years-old.
Eight more were injured in the tragedy which saw the plane hit a large group of people who’d gathered on the west end of the Green for a food economy meeting.
Photo: Stu Norton
4. East facing wall, Green Bean cafe
The Lest We Forget plaque on the East facing wall of Green Bean Cafe honours the memory of 644 Suddick lads who lost their lives in two world wars and 70 men who were decorated for bravery.
Photo: Stu Norton