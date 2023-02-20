3 . The Southwick Aeroplane Tragedy, superstore and post office

The plaque at the Southwick Superstore and post office marks a tragedy which scarred the close-knit community when, in 1917, a Royal Flying Corps bi-plane crashed into the Co-op building at the side of the Green, killing five people. The youngest victim was just 11-years-old. Eight more were injured in the tragedy which saw the plane hit a large group of people who’d gathered on the west end of the Green for a food economy meeting.

Photo: Stu Norton