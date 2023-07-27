The sun is shining, the six-week summer break is stretching out in front of you and you are the master of your own destiny.

The possibilities felt endless during the summer holidays of your younger days – so to celebrate the end of the school year and shine a light on memories of Sunderland’s past, we asked readers in our Wearside Echoes community to nominate their favourite places to go during their time off.

From turns on trams and rollercoasters to swims in the sea or at the baths, here were some of your top choices for a retro summer break in Sunderland. See if these picture spark a memory for you.

Don’t forget to join our free Facebook group here to share your own tales and become part of the conversation.

1 . NPSE Sunderland summer memories collage NEP upload.jpg Echo readers have been sharing their favouite Sunderland memories - see if any of these strike a chord with you. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

2 . All aboard! There was nothing like a day out during the summer break, whether you travelled by bus, car or tram! In this great archive photo, we watch Tram 68 going up Mile Bank, Durham Road, in 1952. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

3 . Pack the park! With the summer holidays comes the pre-season and then, of course, the season proper! Crowds pictured at Roker Park in August 1964. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

4 . Let's bowl, let's bowl A view of the bowling green at Thompson Park in 1974. Echo readers Meg Conlon and Jan Brown nominated Thompson Park as one of their favourite places to visit. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3