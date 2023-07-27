Summer in Sunderland: The retro places you visited when the summer holidays rolled around in Sunderland
The sun is shining, the six-week summer break is stretching out in front of you and you are the master of your own destiny.
The possibilities felt endless during the summer holidays of your younger days – so to celebrate the end of the school year and shine a light on memories of Sunderland’s past, we asked readers in our Wearside Echoes community to nominate their favourite places to go during their time off.
From turns on trams and rollercoasters to swims in the sea or at the baths, here were some of your top choices for a retro summer break in Sunderland. See if these picture spark a memory for you.
