Suez Veterans to be honoured as standard comes home at Sunderland Minster service

The service will take place at Sunderland Minster

Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant Mrs Sue Winfield, the Mayor and Mayoress of Sunderland and a number of Suez Veterans from across the country will be in attendance at the service, which takes place at 2pm on Sunday, October 10.

The standard comes back to Sunderland as the money for it was raised here, organised by a local veteran Bill Lowe, and it was dedicated at the War Memorial.

Cedric Barker the acting chairman of the National Association of Suez Veterans said: “Sadly it will be the last opportunity for any members, who are able, to get together.

"After 24 years, during which we have had reunions in the Canal Zone, we have visited the British Military Cemeteries in Egypt to lay wreaths in memory of those who did not return, and many National and local get-togethers in this country.

"A memorial Remembrance Garden has been built at the National Memorial Arboretum at Alrewas in Staffordshire and many anniversary services have

been held there, also the privilege of marching past the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday as a group.

"A General Service Medal was awarded in June 2003 after 50 years of campaigning.

“It is fitting that the standard will rest with us at the Minster. It will help us to continue to remember and honour all those who served from the Armed forces, nursing services and civilian support units in the Suez Canal Zone - we will remember them.”

