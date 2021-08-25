Spending a day in the life of a Sunderland person in the 1960s - here's what it might have been like

We scoured through the pages of the Sunderland Echo from the 1960s and found these reminders of Wearside retail and social life in adverts – from buying a skirt at Binns to going to Josephs for ‘school trunks’.

We can go dancing at Wetherells on The Green to the sound of The Hollies, get some bargain clothing in the Worthy’s sale at Roker, or check out the bargain hand brushes at Liverpool House.

And to end the day, let’s go and watch the Merseys at the Locarno.

So get your coat, we are heading out in to Sunderland as it looked in the swinging 60s.

1. Sleeping suit anyone You could get a Winceyette sleeping suit from Joplings for 8 and 11, or how about girls jumpers for 12 and 11 in old money. Photo: se Photo Sales

2. Looking into Josephs Need some new trunks? Josephs in Holmeside had them - and tuck boxes if you needed them as well. Photo: se Photo Sales

3. What's on offer at Worthy's Sun top dresses for 2 shillings. Or wool cardigans for 8 shillings and 11 pence at Worthy's which had shops in Crowtree Road, Roker Avenue and New Silksworth. Photo: se Photo Sales

4. Don't delay - get along to Kennedy's clearance sale Ladies dresses for £5 and 5 shillings or skirts for 20 shillings. It was all in the Kennedy's 3-day clearance sale. Photo: se Photo Sales