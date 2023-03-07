Sunderland has some snowy scenes today.

But if you wanted to experience a real Arctic season, a trip back in time to these Wearside and County Durham scenes would do the trick.

Just look at the deep and crisp view in Warden Law in 1963 or the 6ft high drifts in this 1947 photo.

And there are a couple of 1979 views which might just bring back memories for you, especially if you were out and about in Penshaw.

Playtime in Penshaw These children were having fun with sledges in Penshaw in 1979.

Drifting back to the 40s Snow drifts on the outskirts of Sunderland in 1947.

Freezing in Mowbray Park Breaking ice in Mowbray Park in 1973.

Stuck fast in 1963 In drifts reaching 10 feet, a bus and a van were stuck for days on the Durham to Sacriston road.