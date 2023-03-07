Snow in Sunderland: Eight pictures of snowy weather from some of the city's worst winters
Sunderland has some snowy scenes today.
But if you wanted to experience a real Arctic season, a trip back in time to these Wearside and County Durham scenes would do the trick.
Just look at the deep and crisp view in Warden Law in 1963 or the 6ft high drifts in this 1947 photo.
And there are a couple of 1979 views which might just bring back memories for you, especially if you were out and about in Penshaw.
