Six Nations 2024: Sunderland rugby memories as fans count down to competition

The final countdown is on to this year’s Six Nations – but can you spot any familiar faces in our retro rugby round-up?
By Debra Fox
Published 25th Jan 2024, 04:55 GMT

England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, France and Italy will be battling it out for the coveted silverware between February 2 and March 16. Before the competition kicks off for another year, why not feast your eyes on some sports-playing stars from across Wearside and the wider North East region.

From an awards night at Ashbrooke to watching our local teams in action, get geared up for the first matches of the competition with our retro rugby pictures.

From left to right, Ashbrooke rugby players; Pearson, Atkinson and McKenzie. Pictured in September 1961.

1. Rugby memories

From left to right, Ashbrooke rugby players; Pearson, Atkinson and McKenzie. Pictured in September 1961. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Back to 2010 as rugby clubs in Seaham (wearing red) and Segill (wearing black and red) face eachother in a match.

2. In action

Back to 2010 as rugby clubs in Seaham (wearing red) and Segill (wearing black and red) face eachother in a match. Photo: Kevin Brady

Durham School rugby team, pictured with their captain Lewis Hall in 2010 before a tournament between the four oldest school rugby teams in the world.

3. Captain

Durham School rugby team, pictured with their captain Lewis Hall in 2010 before a tournament between the four oldest school rugby teams in the world. Photo: Peter Berry

The sun was shining at the Tag Rugby Festival at Ashbrooke in October 2010. Members of the Sunderland under-7s team in action.

4. Here we go

The sun was shining at the Tag Rugby Festival at Ashbrooke in October 2010. Members of the Sunderland under-7s team in action. Photo: Peter Berry

