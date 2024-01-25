Six Nations 2024: Sunderland rugby memories as fans count down to competition
The final countdown is on to this year’s Six Nations – but can you spot any familiar faces in our retro rugby round-up?
By Debra Fox
Published 25th Jan 2024, 04:55 GMT
England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, France and Italy will be battling it out for the coveted silverware between February 2 and March 16. Before the competition kicks off for another year, why not feast your eyes on some sports-playing stars from across Wearside and the wider North East region.
From an awards night at Ashbrooke to watching our local teams in action, get geared up for the first matches of the competition with our retro rugby pictures.
Enjoy more memories, pictures and stories from Sunderland’s past when you sign up for our free retro newsletter, sent each month. Visit our website here to get yours.
1 / 3