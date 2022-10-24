News you can trust since 1873
Time and dimensions on Wearside. Who do you recognise?
Seven pictures from a Dr Who convention in Sunderland as we time travel back to 2007 after Jodie Whittaker's amazing finale

What a return! And what a treat Dr Who fans have in store as the mega hit returns to the TV screens.

By Chris Cordner
6 minutes ago
Updated 24th Oct 2022, 10:49am

A gripping episode with Jodie Whittaker hit our screens and was a spectacular exit for the latest Doctor.

But who expected that closing scene? Who is looking forward to the next instalments?

And while we’re on the subject, how many faces do you remember from this Dr Who convention on Wearside 15 years ago.

Lots of you enjoyed a great day of Tardis themed entertainment.

See if you can spot someone you know.

1. Doctors galore

Doctors in line at the convention. Jamie McWilliams, Tom Fisher, Ross Pickering, Paul Bianco and Paul Devine paid tribute to the time travelling hero.

2. Allons-y to 2007

Time for a photo with a friendly Dalek 15 years ago.

3. The best of times

Taking the lead in 2007. Remember this?

4. Dimensions in 2007

What a great tribute to the show. Were you there?

