Seven pictures from a Dr Who convention in Sunderland as we time travel back to 2007 after Jodie Whittaker's amazing finale
What a return! And what a treat Dr Who fans have in store as the mega hit returns to the TV screens.
A gripping episode with Jodie Whittaker hit our screens and was a spectacular exit for the latest Doctor.
But who expected that closing scene? Who is looking forward to the next instalments?
And while we’re on the subject, how many faces do you remember from this Dr Who convention on Wearside 15 years ago.
Lots of you enjoyed a great day of Tardis themed entertainment.
See if you can spot someone you know.
Page 1 of 2