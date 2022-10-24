A gripping episode with Jodie Whittaker hit our screens and was a spectacular exit for the latest Doctor.

But who expected that closing scene? Who is looking forward to the next instalments?

And while we’re on the subject, how many faces do you remember from this Dr Who convention on Wearside 15 years ago.

Lots of you enjoyed a great day of Tardis themed entertainment.

See if you can spot someone you know.

Doctors galore Doctors in line at the convention. Jamie McWilliams, Tom Fisher, Ross Pickering, Paul Bianco and Paul Devine paid tribute to the time travelling hero.

Allons-y to 2007 Time for a photo with a friendly Dalek 15 years ago.

The best of times Taking the lead in 2007. Remember this?

Dimensions in 2007 What a great tribute to the show. Were you there?