Loading...
So many faces but how many do you recognise?
So many faces but how many do you recognise?

Seven great reminders of the 2012 prom at Sunderland's Farringdon School - where have the past ten years gone?!

Fab at Farringdon. That’s these students who looked magnificent for their prom in 2012.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 13th June 2022, 2:51 pm
Updated Monday, 13th June 2022, 2:52 pm

They were dressed in style for the Farringdon School prom which was held at the Hallgarth Manor Hotel.

Gowns in great colours of all varieties. Smart suits for the boys. It was all there.

But don’t just take our word for it. Take a look for yourself and enjoy the trip back in time.

1. So stylish in 2012

Hallgarth Manor Hotel was the venue for the Farringdon School prom but were you there?

Photo: Picture Tony Colling

Photo Sales

2. Ready for a great night

Pictured with pals. Recognise anyone?

Photo: Picture Tony Colling

Photo Sales

3. A memorable evening

Who do you recognise in this Farringdon prom photo?

Photo: Picture Tony Colling

Photo Sales

4. Time for a photo

Happy times at the Hallgarth Manor Hotel.

Photo: Picture Tony Colling

Photo Sales
Sunderland
Next Page
Page 1 of 2