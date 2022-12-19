News you can trust since 1873
A Christmas Eve feast of memories. Have a look.
Seven festive memories of Christmas Eve in Sunderland over the years

Santa Claus is coming to town and we are ticking the hours off with a look back to Christmases past.

By Chris Cordner
3 minutes ago

All these photos come from Sunderland and East Durham on December 24 in years gone by. Parents queued for bread at Binns, parties were in full swing, post office workers breathed a sigh of relief as the parcels were finally delivered, and churches were aglow with seasonal joy.

It’s a festive scene and we want your memories of it. Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

The Nativity in St Nicholas's Church, Sunderland, in 1956 with Margaret Hodgson, Brian Walton , and Lesley Welsh all pictured.

2. A well-earned rest

Sunderland Post Office workers enjoy a "cuppa" having cleared the Christmas mail in 1974.

3. Queuing for bread

Bread queues at Binns in 1975.

4. A perfect gift

Kim Chiliberti and daughter Valentina with Teletubby Po - a perfect gift in 1997.

