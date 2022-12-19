Seven festive memories of Christmas Eve in Sunderland over the years
Santa Claus is coming to town and we are ticking the hours off with a look back to Christmases past.
All these photos come from Sunderland and East Durham on December 24 in years gone by. Parents queued for bread at Binns, parties were in full swing, post office workers breathed a sigh of relief as the parcels were finally delivered, and churches were aglow with seasonal joy.
It’s a festive scene and we want your memories of it. Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.
