Searching for the Sunderland cast of Robin of Sherwood - the Monkwearmouth panto from 1967
Were you a school panto star in 1967? Echo follower George Ford wants to hear from you.
The search is on for the cast of Jack and the Beanstalk which was performed at Monkwearmouth College of Further Education 55 years ago.
George was the widow in the show and he has shared this rare photo of the performers.
Although he has great memories of those days, he would love to hear from the cast once more.
He told us: “The show was produced by the college’s drama lecturer Rosa Cutter.
“The cast is made up of college students from the Arts department and the Science Department in 1967 there was also a Drama club at the college led by Rosa Cutter.
"She produced various shows and this was her high spot.”
"Stage manager and designer was Richard Howes.”
Ogres, maids and dancers galore
Can you help George with more details? The programme shows that the people involved in the show also included Eric Park as Jack; Chris Howell as Bagshott; John Reeves as Constable; Gena Iliff as the Fairy Queen; and Kathryn Stewart as Annette.
There were ogres, dancers, villagers, maids and entertainers but were you in the cast? Or maybe you were in the production team which included Miss Willoughby on costumes, Mrs Haggie on dancing, Penny Harley and Gill Woolley on properties.
Perhaps you were in the cast of a panto at another Wearside school in years gone by. Why not share memories of those halcyon days.
Tell us more by emailing [email protected]