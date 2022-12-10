The search is on for the cast of Jack and the Beanstalk which was performed at Monkwearmouth College of Further Education 55 years ago.

George was the widow in the show and he has shared this rare photo of the performers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although he has great memories of those days, he would love to hear from the cast once more.

The cast of Jack and the Beanstalk from 1967. Recognise anyone?

He told us: “The show was produced by the college’s drama lecturer Rosa Cutter.

“The cast is made up of college students from the Arts department and the Science Department in 1967 there was also a Drama club at the college led by Rosa Cutter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She produced various shows and this was her high spot.”

"Stage manager and designer was Richard Howes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme for the show.

Ogres, maids and dancers galore

Advertisement Hide Ad

Can you help George with more details? The programme shows that the people involved in the show also included Eric Park as Jack; Chris Howell as Bagshott; John Reeves as Constable; Gena Iliff as the Fairy Queen; and Kathryn Stewart as Annette.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were ogres, dancers, villagers, maids and entertainers but were you in the cast? Or maybe you were in the production team which included Miss Willoughby on costumes, Mrs Haggie on dancing, Penny Harley and Gill Woolley on properties.

George Ford pictured recently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perhaps you were in the cast of a panto at another Wearside school in years gone by. Why not share memories of those halcyon days.

Tell us more by emailing [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

The production team. Is there a name you recognise.