Saddle up for 9 retro Sunderland and East Durham bike scenes ... it's Cycle To School Week
Who remembers their Cycling Proficiency Test? How about the great pedal bikes you had over the years?
It’s those memories we want as we put the focus on pedal power in Sunderland and East Durham.
After all, this week is Cycle To School Week when schools across the UK will encourage people to be healthier on the school run.
And what better motivation could there be than a look at these pupils enjoying a cycling lesson or two in the past.
We have got great views from Redby, Benedict Biscop, Ryhope, Grangetown and St Aidan’s Schools.
Take a look.
