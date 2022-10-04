Saddle up for 9 retro Sunderland and East Durham bike scenes ... it's Cycle To School Week

It’s those memories we want as we put the focus on pedal power in Sunderland and East Durham.

After all, this week is Cycle To School Week when schools across the UK will encourage people to be healthier on the school run.

And what better motivation could there be than a look at these pupils enjoying a cycling lesson or two in the past.

We have got great views from Redby, Benedict Biscop, Ryhope, Grangetown and St Aidan’s Schools.

Take a look.

A flashback to 2005 The launch of a new cycle track in Sunderland 17 years ago, as part of the Safer Routes To School Scheme. Pupils from the Venerable Bede School were in the picture.

Retro at Redby Primary A 2003 scene and it shows cycling proficiency teaching at Redby Primary School. Remember this?

Creative at Hylton Red House Pupils from Hylton Red House Primary School painted a mile post for the National Cycle Network in 2003, but who are the students in the picture?

A trip to 2009 A team of St Aidan's pupils and staff took part in a coast to coast cycle ride to raise money for a trip to Ethiopia 13 years ago. Does this bring back memories for you?