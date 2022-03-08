11 reminders of life on Wearside in lockdown 2 years ago - from Clap for Carers to supermarket queues

Terms such as Clap For The NHS, safe distancing and self-isolation all became familiar and it was two years ago this month that it all started.

The second anniversary of that very first lockdown is approaching. Who remembers queuing for the shops, the rocketing demand for toilet rolls, empty shelves and going out for our approved number of daily walks?

We are looking back on the early days of the pandemic. See if these scenes bring back memories for you.

1. Getting used to queuing Seaburn in March 2020 and it was typical of the queues we saw during coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Stu Norton

2. Enjoying a walk We were all permitted outdoor exercise as long as it was close to home. Here is a walker taking every precaution to stay safe at Roker Beach in April 2020. Photo: Stu Norton

3. Fawcett Street in lockdown We all stayed at home except for essential shopping and that meant quite streets such as in Fawcett Street in March 2020. Photo: Stu Norton

4. In big demand The Dip Shop in Sunderland had this sign on the door in March 2020. Photo: Frank Reid