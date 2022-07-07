Loading...
Pubs and clubs in the picture but how many do you remember?
Pubs and clubs in the picture but how many do you remember?

Re-live the memories with these nine Wearside pub scenes - including some not seen for decades

Who’s up for a pint? How about a jar in a Sunderland hostelry from more than 50 years ago.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 4:55 am

That’s what we have for you and these photos, including some which have not been seen for decades, come to us courtesy of Bill Hawkins.

Bill is a member of the Sunderland Antiquarian Society and has sent us scenes from Silksworth Hall, the Painted Wagon, Dray and Horses and the Three Horse Shoes in Washington – where two piglets get in on the photo!

Intrigued? Find out more by browsing through this selection.

1. On camera at the Cavalier

The opening of the Cavalier in 1967. Photo: Bill Hawkins.

Photo: Bill Hawkins

Photo Sales

2. No porkies. It's 1953

These little piggies went to the bar - at the Three Horse Shoes in Washington in 1953. Who can tell us more? Photo: Bill Hawkins.

Photo: Bill Hawkins

Photo Sales

3. Super in Silksworth

Inside Silksworth Hall in 1969. Remember it? Photo: Bill Hawkins.

Photo: Bill Hawkins

Photo Sales

4. Meeting friends in Witherwack

Inside Witherwack Thistle Club in 1975. Photo: Bill Hawkins.

Photo: Bill Hawkins

Photo Sales
SunderlandWashington
Next Page
Page 1 of 3