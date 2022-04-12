Put your left leg in! We're doing the hokey cokey back in time to these 9 great Seaview Primary School scenes

This time, we are putting Seaview Primary School, in Seaham, under the retro microscope and this is a school which really knows how to have fun!
Who remembers the day when pupils did a sponsored hokey cokey for Children in Need in 2011?
How about the day you taped a teacher to the wall in 2016?
We have all this and more so take a look and re-live some super Seaview Primary memories.
1. A sticky spot for Mark
Year 6 teacher Mark Robertshaw finds himself in a sticky spot at Seaview Primary School in 2016, but who can tell us more?
Photo: Jane Coltman
2. Oh oh the Hokey Cokey!
We are turning around and heading back to 2011 for a sponsored Hokey Cokey at the school. Were you there?
Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady
3. Roar-some in 2015
The cast of Seaview Primary School's production of The Lion King 7 years ago.
Photo: Tim Richardson
4. Drumming up memories from 2007
Pupils were pictured rehearsing for Seaham Carnival 15 years ago.
Photo: KB