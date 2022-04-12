Loading...
So many great photos but which one do you remember?
So many great photos but which one do you remember?

Put your left leg in! We're doing the hokey cokey back in time to these 9 great Seaview Primary School scenes

We’re shaking memories all about as we look at 9 wonderful retro scenes from another school.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 1:15 pm

This time, we are putting Seaview Primary School, in Seaham, under the retro microscope and this is a school which really knows how to have fun!

Who remembers the day when pupils did a sponsored hokey cokey for Children in Need in 2011?

How about the day you taped a teacher to the wall in 2016?

We have all this and more so take a look and re-live some super Seaview Primary memories.

1. A sticky spot for Mark

Year 6 teacher Mark Robertshaw finds himself in a sticky spot at Seaview Primary School in 2016, but who can tell us more?

Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales

2. Oh oh the Hokey Cokey!

We are turning around and heading back to 2011 for a sponsored Hokey Cokey at the school. Were you there?

Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady

Photo Sales

3. Roar-some in 2015

The cast of Seaview Primary School's production of The Lion King 7 years ago.

Photo: Tim Richardson

Photo Sales

4. Drumming up memories from 2007

Pupils were pictured rehearsing for Seaham Carnival 15 years ago.

Photo: KB

Photo Sales
Seaham
Next Page
Page 1 of 3