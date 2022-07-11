Pucker up for eight lovely retro Sunderland scenes after marking of International Kissing Day

The annual day is a perfect chance for you to share a smooch with that someone special in your life.

And it is our chance to reflect on kisses and hugs that you’ve shared on camera over the years.

From sponsored hugs to a kiss for mum on the first day at school, we have it all in scenes from Farringdon, Southmoor, Washington and more.

So pucker up for an embracing spotlight on the past.

1. So caring at Southmoor School A Hugs For Haiti Day at Southmoor School in 2010. Remember it?

2. A kiss for charity Staff from Lush in The Bridges, Anne-Marie Docherty and Gemma Hassan promoting their Kissathon whilst 7 year old Sophie Bulmer kisses her mum, Sarah Dobinson on the cheek in 2013.

3. A kiss from 2004 Court jester Pee Wee Price has a kiss for Snow White Anna Flowers to promote the 2004 panto at Durham's Gala Theatre.

4. A kiss for mum Mum Leah Dale has a kiss for son Connor on his first day at school at Hylton Red House Nursery in 2007.