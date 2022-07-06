Loading...
Perfect prom memories from 13 years ago but can you spot a familiar face?
Prom time! 10 photos to dance you back to the Castle View prom from 2009

Thirteen years have passed since these fresh-faced students stepped out in style for a memorable night.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 4:55 am

It’s the Castle View School prom from 2009! And look at the great selection of photos we have to remind you of it.

Look at the dresses, the suits, waistcoats and immaculately styled hairdos.

It’s all a wonderful memory of a special day so why not re-live it once again and see if you can spot any familiar faces in our picture round-up.

1. Such a special day

Did we get you on camera in 2009?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

2. What a smart line-up

A flashback to 2009. Recognise anyone?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

3. Beautiful day for a prom

Share your memories of these Castle View scenes.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

4. Ready for a great night

Such a stylish look for their big day. Do you remember shopping for your prom gown?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

