Prom time! 10 photos to dance you back to the Castle View prom from 2009

It’s the Castle View School prom from 2009! And look at the great selection of photos we have to remind you of it.
Look at the dresses, the suits, waistcoats and immaculately styled hairdos.
It’s all a wonderful memory of a special day so why not re-live it once again and see if you can spot any familiar faces in our picture round-up.
1. Such a special day
Did we get you on camera in 2009?
Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. What a smart line-up
A flashback to 2009. Recognise anyone?
Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. Beautiful day for a prom
Share your memories of these Castle View scenes.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. Ready for a great night
Such a stylish look for their big day. Do you remember shopping for your prom gown?
Photo: Sunderland Echo