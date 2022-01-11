Ponies, pond dipping and perfect bike skills - nine pictures remembering happy times in West Boldon

We have them both and plenty more besides in a look back at Gazette archive photos from West Boldon.

Every one of these images were taken in West Boldon over the years and our selection also includes schoolchildren learning about bike safety in 2015, a charity night at the Wheatsheaf in 2005 and a foal paying a visit to the Horseshoe Day Nursery in 2006.

How many scenes will bring back memories for you? The only way to find out is by joining us on a journey back in time.

Peggy and her foal were a big hit The Horseshoe Day Nursery was the place to be in 2006 when Peggy the Shetland pony and her four-day-old foal paid a visit.

Exploring the ponds in 2003 These children and their parents were having a great time as they went pond dipping at the West Boldon Environment Centre 19 years ago. Have you spotted someone you know?

A great line-up at the Wheatsheaf This charity night raised money for people caught up in the tsunami disaster 17 years ago. Pictured at the Wheatsheaf are David Guy, John Guy and Brian Houshby.

A spot of bushcraft Bushcraft day at West Boldon Lodge in 2014 and Thomas Farrell and Corey-Lee McArdle looked like they were enjoying the experience.