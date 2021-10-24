Industrial scenes from the past but which brings back most memories for you?
Pits, ships, glass and more - Sunderland industry in the spotlight as we look back at businesses from Wearside's past

Sunderland is renowned for the industries which have served the country so well for decades.

By Chris Cordner
Sunday, 24th October 2021, 4:55 am

From shipbuilding to the collieries of old County Durham, they were a part of Wearsiders daily lives for so long.

But which did you work in? Was it Pyrex, one of the pits, Austin and Pickersgill or maybe on the railways?

Take a look and see if your work is in our retro selection.

1. 70s celebrations at Austin and Pickersgill

Austin and Pickersgill workers were celebrating a Queens Award to Industry in 1974. Are you one of the workers pictured?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

2. On track for memories

Pallion station in 1959. The railway played an important part in the industrial life of the area.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

3. End of a Dawdon era

Forty miners were hauled 1,000 ft to the surface of Dawdon Colliery in 1991 to mark the end of the pit. Were you pictured in July that year?

Photo: SE

4. Pictured at Pyrex

The Pallion factory of James A Jobling and Co Ltd in 1952. Did you work there?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

