Pits, ships, glass and more - Sunderland industry in the spotlight as we look back at businesses from Wearside's past

From shipbuilding to the collieries of old County Durham, they were a part of Wearsiders daily lives for so long.

But which did you work in? Was it Pyrex, one of the pits, Austin and Pickersgill or maybe on the railways?

Take a look and see if your work is in our retro selection.

1. 70s celebrations at Austin and Pickersgill Austin and Pickersgill workers were celebrating a Queens Award to Industry in 1974. Are you one of the workers pictured?

2. On track for memories Pallion station in 1959. The railway played an important part in the industrial life of the area.

3. End of a Dawdon era Forty miners were hauled 1,000 ft to the surface of Dawdon Colliery in 1991 to mark the end of the pit. Were you pictured in July that year?

4. Pictured at Pyrex The Pallion factory of James A Jobling and Co Ltd in 1952. Did you work there?