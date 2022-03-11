10 archive views of Park Lane as we put the retro spotlight on another Sunderland street

We are talking about Park Lane in Sunderland and it gets the spotlight in another of our occasional looks at streets and communities across Wearside.
There is a reminder of the day the Queen paid a visit, and a look back at the market. Louis cafe, Kwik Save and Finos are all included.
So join us on a journey into the past and then get in touch to share your own memories.
1. Time for a dance
Did you get to see this students flash mob at Park Lane Interchange in 2013?
Photo: Picture by Peter Berry
2. What a day in 2014
It was wall to wall Sunderland supporters packing out Gatsbys in Park Lane during the 2014 Tyne/Wear Derby match which saw Sunderland beat Newcastle 3-0.
Photo: Picture by David Allan
3. Back to 2012
The Sunderland Pride 2012 Festival in Park Lane. Can you spot someone you know?
Photo: Picture by David Allan
4. The day the Queen came to Park Lane
The Queen at Park Lane Metro in 2002. Were you there?
Photo: Peter Berry Sunderland Echo