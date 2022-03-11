10 views you may remember. Have a browse through our collection.
10 archive views of Park Lane as we put the retro spotlight on another Sunderland street

It’s a bustling street with lots of activity – and lots of memories too.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 11th March 2022, 2:16 pm

We are talking about Park Lane in Sunderland and it gets the spotlight in another of our occasional looks at streets and communities across Wearside.

There is a reminder of the day the Queen paid a visit, and a look back at the market. Louis cafe, Kwik Save and Finos are all included.

So join us on a journey into the past and then get in touch to share your own memories.

1. Time for a dance

Did you get to see this students flash mob at Park Lane Interchange in 2013?

Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

2. What a day in 2014

It was wall to wall Sunderland supporters packing out Gatsbys in Park Lane during the 2014 Tyne/Wear Derby match which saw Sunderland beat Newcastle 3-0.

Photo: Picture by David Allan

3. Back to 2012

The Sunderland Pride 2012 Festival in Park Lane. Can you spot someone you know?

Photo: Picture by David Allan

4. The day the Queen came to Park Lane

The Queen at Park Lane Metro in 2002. Were you there?

Photo: Peter Berry Sunderland Echo

