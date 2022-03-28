Pictured at your local - 9 retro photos of Sunderland and County Durham people at their favourite pubs

That is certainly the case in Sunderland and County Durham and we have lots of memories of regulars at places such as the Burton House, King’s Arms, Leamside, and the Wavendon.
Some were holding charity events while others were enjoying time well spent with friends.
But are you pictured? Take a look.
1. Brilliant at the Burton House
A 2003 reminder from the Burton House in Hendon. Does this bring back memories?
Photo: JMC
2. In the picture at the Kings Arms
A Real Ale Award and lots of regulars - that's this scene from the Kings Arms in Deptford in 2008.
Photo: TY
3. All for charity at the City Tavern
Staff and regulars at the City Tavern in Bridge Street were about to set off on a charity fun run when this 2004 photo was taken.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. Memories from the Wavendon
Regulars from the Wavendon raised more than £1,300 for the Macmillan Nurses Fund in 2009.
Photo: AB