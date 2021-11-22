Picture perfect! But were you photographed next to the wonderful Penshaw Monument in the past?

But the monument is no stranger to the headlines. What a great venue it has been for some of your favourite events over the years.

Were you there when pupil from Biddick School climbed up to it dressed as Father Christmas in 2012? How about when Bikefest came to Penhaw in 2014?

Or were you at Penshaw when people gathered to look at the eclipse in 2015?

We have all this and more in our latest retro spotlight.

1. All eyes skywards in 2014 Wearsiders were out with their heads skywards for the partial eclipse 6 years ago. Were you among them? Photo: Picture by David Allan Photo Sales

2. Santas by the score Pupils from Biddick School climbed Penshaw Monument dressed as Santa in 2012. Remember this? Photo: Picture Corrina Atkinson. Photo Sales

3. Getting to meet Ollie Grace Abbott, 9, and her sister Tilly, 6, met this black barn owl when they visited the National Trust Wild Wednesday display at Penshaw Monument 9 years ago. Photo: Picture Tony Colling Photo Sales

4. In the saddle in 2014 Did you get along to the Bikefest event at Penshaw 7 years ago? Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady Photo Sales