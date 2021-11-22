Is there a Penshaw event that you remember from our collection?
Picture perfect! But were you photographed next to the wonderful Penshaw Monument in the past?

Fun fairs, owls, and Santa Clauses galore – we’ve got them all in a tribute to Penshaw Monument.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 12:01 pm

The famous landmark was in the news once again after it shone brightly for the Lumiere festival.

But the monument is no stranger to the headlines. What a great venue it has been for some of your favourite events over the years.

Were you there when pupil from Biddick School climbed up to it dressed as Father Christmas in 2012? How about when Bikefest came to Penhaw in 2014?

Or were you at Penshaw when people gathered to look at the eclipse in 2015?

We have all this and more in our latest retro spotlight.

1. All eyes skywards in 2014

Wearsiders were out with their heads skywards for the partial eclipse 6 years ago. Were you among them?

Photo: Picture by David Allan

2. Santas by the score

Pupils from Biddick School climbed Penshaw Monument dressed as Santa in 2012. Remember this?

Photo: Picture Corrina Atkinson.

3. Getting to meet Ollie

Grace Abbott, 9, and her sister Tilly, 6, met this black barn owl when they visited the National Trust Wild Wednesday display at Penshaw Monument 9 years ago.

Photo: Picture Tony Colling

4. In the saddle in 2014

Did you get along to the Bikefest event at Penshaw 7 years ago?

Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady

