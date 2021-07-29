Photos from the Sunderland Echo archives from 2008

Were you having a go at tug of war at Bede College or producing mouthwatering menus at Sunderland College.

Were you going for a snowdrop walk at Hawthorn or braving the North Sea at Seaburn for a Boxing Day dip.

If you were, you might be in one of these archive Sunderland Echo photos.

The only way to find out is by taking a look and then getting in touch with your memories of life on Wearside 13 years ago.

1. Teamwork at Sunderland College Sunderland College A level students Gregg Rowlands, Ben Chapman, Chris Bentham, Venessa Bowen, Sarah Francis and Elizabeth Hair were having a go at tug of war in 2008 but who can tell us why? Photo: Sunderland Echo Buy photo

2. Homing in on these Ryhope memories Maurice and Jacky Surtees at a pigeon cree in Ryhope where there told the Echo about their lives as pigeon men, as featured in the film The Homing Instinct. Photo: Picture by Peter Berry Buy photo

3. A piece of police history Harry Wynne from the North East Police History Society with the birching stool which was due to be used in an exhibition at Gilbridge police station in 2008. Who can tell us more? Photo: se Buy photo

4. Now that's a cool addition to Mowbray Park The opening of Sunderland's 2008 ice rink in Mowbray Park. Did you have a go? Photo: TY Buy photo