Party time! But which was the best Sunderland venue in years gone by? You've had your say

But which was the best venue on Wearside and County Durham for a festive ‘do’ in years gone by?
That’s the question that we put to followers of Wearside Echoes which is the Sunderland Echo’s specialist nostalgia page on Facebook.
Members had plenty of suggestions so take a look and see if you agree with their choice.
1. Mecca Centre
The Mecca Centre, pictured in 1996, was the favourite of Wearside Echoes follower Eileen McIntosh.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. The Bay Hotel
Back to 1973 for this view of the Bay Hotel. Members of Deptford and Millfield Darby and Joan Club were pictured at their annual dinner. The venue was also the favourite of Sheila Jameson.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. Roker Hotel
The Roker Hotel in 1980. David Shillito thought it was tops for Christmas parties in the 1970s.
Photo: se
4. Annabels
Here is Annabels in 1982. Dudley Woody gave it the thumbs-up for Christmas parties.
Photo: Sunderland Echo