On this day in Sunderland... Nine pictures from events which all happened on December 12

It’s the most wonderful time of the year – just like it was on this day in years gone by.
Here are nine archive scenes which all come from December 12 in Sunderland and County Durham’s history.
There’s the South Hylton senior citizens Christmas party from 1973 and Santa visiting the Southwick Day Nursery party in the same year.
The residents of D’Arcy Court were in the news and so were the pupils in the Quarry View Infants School, both on this day in 1997.
Take a look and then get in touch to share your own memories.
1. A big day for Stephanie
Nine-year-old Stephanie Smith, from Seaburn, was chosen to perform at Westminster Abbey for the St Thomas Lupus Trust Christmas concert. Remember this from 1997?
Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. Christmas in Southwick
Santa was the special guest at the opening of the Southwick Day Nursery in 1973.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. A birthday to remember for Liam
Liam Roberts had a birthday to remember, thanks to the police. Ever since he could talk, Liam had been mad keen about the boys in blue. Liam's grandmother Irene Logan wrote to Farringdon Police asking if he could visit on his third birthday. Pc Ian Brunskill, schools liason officer, was pictured with Liam outside Farringdon police station in 1996.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. Back to 1985
Patrick Docherty was a guest of Tunstall Fire Station in 1985 after he wrote asking if he could be shown around the station.
