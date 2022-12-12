On this day in Sunderland... Nine pictures from events which all happened on December 12

3. A birthday to remember for Liam

Liam Roberts had a birthday to remember, thanks to the police. Ever since he could talk, Liam had been mad keen about the boys in blue. Liam's grandmother Irene Logan wrote to Farringdon Police asking if he could visit on his third birthday. Pc Ian Brunskill, schools liason officer, was pictured with Liam outside Farringdon police station in 1996.

Photo: Sunderland Echo