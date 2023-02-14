News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland Valentine's Day scenes you might remember.
Nine Valentine's Day photos from the Sunderland Echo archives

It’s not just about roses, chocolates and cards. Valentine’s Day has been celebrated in unique style in Sunderland in the past.

By Chris Cordner
4 minutes ago
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 11:27am

Some of you made hearts at the Glass Centre, others raised money at Southmoor School through hugs.

Others tucked into Valentine’s Day treats at the Springboard Nursery.

But however you celebrated the day, the Sunderland Echo has memories of it and here they are.

1. A photo memory from Fulwell

Children and staff at Fulwell Kindergarten had fun with Valentine's Day balloons in 2006.

2. Reflections at the Glass Centre

Glass worker Colin Brown helps visitors to the Glass Centre to make glass hearts for Valentine's Day in 2006.

3. Hugs from 2010

Stephanie Beattie and Jasmine McLardy, 15, organised a Hugs for Haiti event as a celebration of Valentine's Day in 2010.

4. So much love in 1974

Flossie and Perry are the two dogs taking the limelight in this scene from 1974. It shows stars of a Sunderland Empire show helping to launch a £10,000 fundraising campaign for the PDSA.

