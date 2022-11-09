And as we continue our look back at Sunderland’s 30 years as a city, we couldn’t do it without a look at some of the highlights from the Stadium of Light.

Who could forget Kevin Phillips’ screamer of a goal against Chelsea in 1999 or that beach ball incident against Liverpool.

How about Fabio Borini’s winner in the 2-1 victory against Newcastle, or Craig Gordon’s wonder save against Bolton.

We’ve got them all so let’s re-live some brilliant Black Cats highlights.

1. History made in 1997 The opening of the Stadium of Light with SAFC taking on Ajax 25 years ago. Were you there? Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

2. The mighty Niall Quinn Niall Quinn's goal against Manchester City in August 1997 was the first to be scored at the SoL. Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady Photo Sales

3. What a day Some say this was the best atmosphere ever at the stadium. It's the play-off semi-final against Sheffield United which Sunderland won to reach Wembley in 1998. Photo: TC Photo Sales

4. Super Kev scores a screamer Sunderland were rampant against Chelsea in a 4-1 win in 1999 and this wonder goal from Kevin Phillips was best of the lot. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales