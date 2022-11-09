Nine unforgettable Sunderland AFC moments at the Stadium of Light - from Borini to a beach ball
Altogether now …. ‘and it’s Sun-der-land’ – the football club that is intertwined with our great city.
And as we continue our look back at Sunderland’s 30 years as a city, we couldn’t do it without a look at some of the highlights from the Stadium of Light.
Who could forget Kevin Phillips’ screamer of a goal against Chelsea in 1999 or that beach ball incident against Liverpool.
How about Fabio Borini’s winner in the 2-1 victory against Newcastle, or Craig Gordon’s wonder save against Bolton.
We’ve got them all so let’s re-live some brilliant Black Cats highlights.
