Top scenes from the SoL but how many did you get to see?

Nine unforgettable Sunderland AFC moments at the Stadium of Light - from Borini to a beach ball

Altogether now …. ‘and it’s Sun-der-land’ – the football club that is intertwined with our great city.

By Chris Cordner
4 minutes ago

And as we continue our look back at Sunderland’s 30 years as a city, we couldn’t do it without a look at some of the highlights from the Stadium of Light.

Who could forget Kevin Phillips’ screamer of a goal against Chelsea in 1999 or that beach ball incident against Liverpool.

How about Fabio Borini’s winner in the 2-1 victory against Newcastle, or Craig Gordon’s wonder save against Bolton.

We’ve got them all so let’s re-live some brilliant Black Cats highlights.

1. History made in 1997

The opening of the Stadium of Light with SAFC taking on Ajax 25 years ago. Were you there?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

2. The mighty Niall Quinn

Niall Quinn's goal against Manchester City in August 1997 was the first to be scored at the SoL.

Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady

3. What a day

Some say this was the best atmosphere ever at the stadium. It's the play-off semi-final against Sheffield United which Sunderland won to reach Wembley in 1998.

Photo: TC

4. Super Kev scores a screamer

Sunderland were rampant against Chelsea in a 4-1 win in 1999 and this wonder goal from Kevin Phillips was best of the lot.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

