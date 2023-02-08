Okay so it’s a bit cheesy but here’s a proper pizza feast from the Echo archives.
It’s National Pizza Day on Thursday and we are celebrating with 9 portions of Sunderland and County Durham memories.
There’s the day when a Millfield woman won her height in pizzas in 2006, or the Pallion pizza with a sausage crust in 2005.
And if you were on a pizza themed workk discovery day from Thornhill School in 2017, we have got that too.
1. Feeding the heroes
Free pizza from Pizza Uno at Sunderland Royal Hospital following the weekly NHS Clap For Our Carers in 2020.
Photo: Stu Norton
2. A Thornhill lesson to remember
Pupils from Thornhill School tucked into their pizzas during their work discovery project at the Roker Hotel's Italian Farmhouse in 2017.
Photo: Tim Richardson
3. That's some order in 2006
Rebecca Welsh, from Millfield, wasnt going short on food any time soon in 2006 after winning her height in pizzas from a Sunderland Echo/Domino's Pizza competition.
Photo: se
4. Lauren's award-winning pizza
Lauren Head showed her excellent creativity in 2008. The seven-year-old won a design-your-own pizza competition in Washington with her design of the F-Pit Pizza.
Photo: CA