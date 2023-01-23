A royal proclamation, the Civic Centre, Dracula and George Mulhall all have a link in Sunderland history.

They all featured in Sunderland Echo headlines on this day over the years.

George was on the treatment table at Roker Park, Dracula was the show in the spotlight at Seaham and District Junior Operatic Society, the construction of the Civic Centre was coming along nicely.

And Edward VIII’s Proclamation was being read from Sunderland Town Hall steps.

It’s an eclectic mix for sure and to find out more, have a look through these photos from the Echo archives.

1. End of a Dawdon era The sun was setting on Dawdon Pit's twin winding towers which guarded the Theresa and Castlereagh shafts and dominated the skyline around Seaham , but soon would be no more in 1992. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

2. Queenie was a star Queenie Bennett, 73, who was modelling women's wear at the Demonstation Fair in Joplings on this day in 1961. Photo: se Photo Sales

3. Coming along nicely Progress being made on Sunderland Civic Centre on this day in 1970. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

4. A big year for Dave Pearson Back to 1991 when Sunderland man Dave Pearson was a British pool champion. Photo: se Photo Sales