Nine things which happened on this day in Sunderland's history - including Dracula in the spotlight and a champion pool player
A royal proclamation, the Civic Centre, Dracula and George Mulhall all have a link in Sunderland history.
They all featured in Sunderland Echo headlines on this day over the years.
George was on the treatment table at Roker Park, Dracula was the show in the spotlight at Seaham and District Junior Operatic Society, the construction of the Civic Centre was coming along nicely.
And Edward VIII’s Proclamation was being read from Sunderland Town Hall steps.
It’s an eclectic mix for sure and to find out more, have a look through these photos from the Echo archives.
