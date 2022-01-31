What do you remember of these storm scenes from the past?
Nine Sunderland storm scenes from the past as we take another battering by the elements

Storm Corrie has battered the North East and high winds will remain with us all week.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 31st January 2022, 12:31 pm
Updated Monday, 31st January 2022, 12:40 pm

But which of these storms from the past do you remember? We have reminders of Storm Doris in 2017 and debris in the Fish Quay in 2013.

We also have damage in Dykelands Road in 2005 and thunderstorms in Tay Road in 2014. Take a look and see how many scenes you remember.

1. Facing up to Storm Doris

Shoppers battle against the wind and rain in Sunderland as Storm Doris makes her presence felt in 2017.

2. Clearing the damage in 2013

Workmen clear up the debris at the Fish Quay after the storms of 2013.

3. Braving the 2005 floods

This driver had to battle through floods in Peterlee in 2005.

4. Dykelands Road in 2005

Council workmen had a clearing up task to do after drains overflowed in Dykelands Road in 2005. Remember this?

