Nine Sunderland pubs we've loved and lost - can you remember visiting any of these?

The Sunderland Echo recently featured 11 new pubs which opened their doors in 2021 and here is a reminder.
But thanks to the help of our friends at Sunderland Antiquarian Society, we can take a trip down Memory Lane to look at the locals we loved through the years.
Thanks to Ron Lawson, we can bring you another feature on the former hostelries of Wearside and their interesting past.
Ron is a former JP who is also part of the Sunderland Antiquarian Society and who has shared a part of his huge photo selection.
To find out more about the history of Sunderland, visit the society’s Facebook page or its website at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org
If you’ve got pub memories please contact Chris Cordner on [email protected]
Page 1 of 3