Nine Sunderland pubs we've loved and lost - can you remember visiting any of these?

But thanks to the help of our friends at Sunderland Antiquarian Society, we can take a trip down Memory Lane to look at the locals we loved through the years.

Thanks to Ron Lawson, we can bring you another feature on the former hostelries of Wearside and their interesting past.

Ron is a former JP who is also part of the Sunderland Antiquarian Society and who has shared a part of his huge photo selection.

Double Maxim The Double Maxim which started out in life as the North Moor. It was on the Durham Road and was demolished in 2001.

Windsor Castle The Windsor Castle which used to be the Post Office Inn in Nile Street, pictured in 1996.

The Oaks The Oaks, in Silksworth Road, New Silksworth, is pictured in 1974.

Wellington Hotel The Wellington Hotel in Ryhope Street South is seen here in 1996. It was named after the Duke of Wellington.